HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in the February to April period, the highest in over a decade as the coronavirus restricted activity in an economy already in recession, the government said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose from 4.2% in the January-March period, government data showed. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)