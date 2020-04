HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in the January to March period, the highest in more than nine years, as the coronavirus restricted activity in an economy already in recession, the government said on Monday.

The jobless rate rose from 3.7% in the December-February period, government data showed. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Toby Chopra)