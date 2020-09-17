Hong Kong's June-August unemployment unchanged at 6.1%

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.1% in the June-to-August period, unchanged from the previous three-month rolling period, as government relief measures provided some support to an economy ravaged by the coronavirus and social unrest.

The underemployment rate increased to 3.8%, from 3.5% in the May-to-July period. The number of unemployed rose by about 5,800 people to 248,300 in the three months period.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said the local epidemic situation had started to ease gradually in September, but the overall economic situation remained weak.

“The labour market will remain under pressure in the near term,” he said.

The unemployment rate for the consumption- and tourism-related sectors combined edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 10.9% in June-August, the highest since the onslaught of SARS in 2003. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Alex Richardson)