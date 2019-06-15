Beijing supports Hong Kong move to delay extradition bill, condemns violent acts

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - The central government in Beijing has expressed its support, respect and understanding for Hong Kong’s decision to suspend an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face trial, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam earlier delayed indefinitely the proposed law, in a dramatic retreat after widespread anger over the bill sparked the biggest street protests in three decades.

The central government also condemned violent acts in Hong Kong and supported the former British colony’s police, Xinhua said. (Reporting By John Ruwitch, Anne Marie Roantree and Clare Jim; editing by Christian Schmollinger)