China's envoy to London laments "Cold War mentality"

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - China is not interested in a diplomatic war with Britain but rejects the “Cold War mentality” it has seen from some British politicians over Hong Kong, China’s ambassador to London said on Sunday.

There has been an escalating war of words between China and Britain following mass protests in Hong Kong against a now suspended bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.

Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told BBC TV that Beijing had full confidence in Hong Kong to handle the situation and it was the British government that had interfered in the city’s internal affairs.

“We are not interested in diplomatic war with the UK, ... we are still committed to this golden era between our two countries,” he said, but added that the language used by some British politicians was “Cold War mentality language”.