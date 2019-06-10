Cyclical Consumer Goods
U.S. gravely concerned by proposed amendments to Hong Kong extradition laws

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The United States is gravely concerned about proposed amendments to Hong Kong laws that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Morgan Ortagus told a regular news briefing that “the continued erosion of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework puts at risk Hong Kong’s long-established special status in international affairs.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney)

