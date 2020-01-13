Financials
January 13, 2020 / 3:45 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Euro zone growth seen at 1.1% in 2020- Bundesbank official

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Euro zone’s economic growth is expected to reach 1.1% this year, supported by fiscal easing, Burkhard Balz, a member of the executive board of the German central bank, told a financial forum in Hong Kong on Monday.

Balz said inflation was expected to decline marginally to 1.1% in 2020 from 1.2% last year, mainly due to lower energy prices, but it is seen increasing to 1.6% in 2022 as economic activity picks up. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below