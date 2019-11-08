China Resources Gas, Sino Biopharmaceutical to join Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday that China Resources Gas Group Ltd and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd have been selected to join the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, while two companies will be removed.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on Dec. 9, 2019.

H-Shares of China Railway Group Ltd and China National Building Material Co Ltd will be dropped, Hang Seng Index said in a statement.

There is no change to the constituents of the Hang Seng Index.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Indexes said it planned to conduct market consultation on various topics including eligibility of a number of share types, such as weighted voting rights companies, for inclusion in the index and the weighting of the finance sector in the index.

It aims to conduct the consultation in the first quarter next year, and expects to announce the result in May. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)