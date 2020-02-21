Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to remove PICC, CRRC Corp

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday that the H-shares of The People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd and CRRC Corporation Ltd would be dropped from the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index effective March 9.

Meanwhile, China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd would be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, Hang Seng Index said in a statement.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review, it said.

There is no change to the constituents of the Hang Seng Index.