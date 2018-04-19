UPDATE 1-HKMA says has confidence in local currency's peg to U.S. dollar

* Currency operations smooth and in line with expectations -HKMA

* HKMA has mopped up HK$51.33 bln of HK dollars in a week

* Central bank continues to intervene to defend currency peg (Adds quote from HKMA and details)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said on Thursday it has confidence in the financial hub’s over three-decade old peg to the U.S. dollar and that its recent operations in the banking system have been smooth and in line with expectations.

Howard Lee, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), was speaking as the central bank continued to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the local currency’s peg to the greenback.

“We see that the operation in the market has been smooth and orderly, and the market’s confidence in the ability of the HKMA to maintain the stability of the Hong Kong dollar is very strong and also very strong confidence in the Linked Exchange Rate System,” Lee said.

“The amount and the extent of outflows would depend very much on market sentiment and also the market view,” he added.

The HKMA has now mopped up HK$51.33 billion of Hong Kong dollars from the foreign exchange market since last Thursday in its first intervention since 2015.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.8496 against the U.S. dollar at 0148 GMT.

As the former British colony pegs its currency to the dollar, its money market rates should mirror those of its U.S. counterpart, but the gap has now widened to more than 132 basis points since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates from ultra-low levels adopted during the 2008 financial crisis.

Hong Kong’s markets have remained flush with excess cash, keeping a lid on Hong Kong dollar interest rates.

Most market participants do not see this bout of weakness as a threat to the currency peg even though ample liquidity, thanks to inflows from Chinese investors and overseas into Hong Kong’s domestic markets, is anchoring short-term interest rates and exerting depreciation pressure on the currency.

Hong Kong authorities have maintained the peg even though that means reconciling sometimes divergent monetary policy-making pressures in the United States with the economic dynamics in mainland China.

The financial hub has more than $400 billion in reserves to defend the Hong Kong dollar.

Hong Kong has raised its base rate charged through its overnight discount window twice in the past few months in lockstep with the Fed. The base rate now stands at 2.00 percent.

The city’s major banks have left their prime rates unchanged, although the HKMA has said it expects them to raise rates gradually.

On Wednesday, the three-month interbank rate in Hong Kong , which influences mortgage rates, hit its highest since late December, as the local currency hovered near the weakest end of its trading band with the U.S. dollar. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)