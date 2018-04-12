UPDATE 1-HK dollar at new 33-year low, hits weaker end of band; eyes on HKMA

(Add HKMA comment)

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong dollar fell to a fresh 33-year low early on Thursday, hitting the lower end of the monetary authority’s targeted trading band, amid persistent downside pressure as the interest rate gap between U.S. dollar and Hong Kong dollar widened further.

The former British colony pegs its currency to the greenback, and so its money market rates mirror that of its U.S. counterparts. The gap between the two has widened as the U.S. Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates over the past two years, moving away from the emergency stimulus measures following the 2008 financial crisis.

The Hong Kong dollar fell to a new low of 7.8500 per dollar, the lower end of its trading band, during U.S. trading hours early on Thursday morning.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank, has pegged the local currency at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar since 1983. Since May 2005, it has been allowed to move between 7.75 and 7.85.

Making matters tricky for Hong Kong policy makers, the local money market remains awash with liquidity thanks to equity market inflows and remnants of money printing from global central banks.

The HKMA has said it would guarantee that the Hong Kong dollar will not weaken past 7.8500, and it will buy Hong Kong dollars and sell U.S. dollars.

Despite hitting the 7.85 level, the HKMA hasn’t intervened in the market. An HKMA spokeswoman said that as long as banks were still willing to buy the Hong Kong dollar at the 7.85 level in the interbank market, the HKMA might not need to enter the immediately to support the Hong Kong dollar.

“Even if the exchange rate weakens to the 7.85 level, it won’t necessarily trigger the HKMA’s weak-side convertibility undertaking,” she said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The HKMA intervened in the currency markets in 2015, when the stronger side of the band at 7.75 was under threat as the Hong Kong dollar appreciated rapidly. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by James Pomfret & Shri Navaratnam)