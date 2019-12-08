China Evergrande Group proposes HK$1.578 dividend per share - exchange filing

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The board of China Evergrande Group has agreed to pay a dividend of 1.419 yuan or HK$1.578 ($0.2017) for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2018, according to a filing published on December 8 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The proposed dividend payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company said in the filing.

The company’s shares rallied last Monday after it announced its intention to approve the annual dividend for 2018. ($1 = 7.8249 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)