HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - The three-month interbank rate in Hong Kong hit its highest since late 2008 on Friday, as the financial hub’s currency hovered near the weak end of its trading band with the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar’s three-month borrowing cost in the interbank market, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 1.36036 percent from 1.33661 on Thursday.