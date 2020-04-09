Hong Kong central bank cuts bills issuance to shore up liquidity

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday it plans to cut the size of Exchange Fund Bill issuance to increase Hong Kong Dollar liquidity in the local banking system, amid global volatility brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan would reduce a total of HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) across four regular 91-day bill tenders in April and May, and is subject to change depending on market conditions, the central bank said in a press release. ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)