April 22, 2020 / 9:44 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Hong Kong Monetary Authority sells HK$1.55 bln as HKD hits strong end of trading range

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sold HK$1.55 billion ($200.01 million) into the market as the Hong Kong Dollar strengthened to its trading limit.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash level in the banking system - will increase to HK$64.97 billion on 24 April 2020, a HKMA spokesman said.

Prior to this intervention, the central bank has sold HK$4.34 billion since the currency breached the strong-side limit for the first time since 2015 on Tuesday.

$1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Noah Sin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

