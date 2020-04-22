Hong Kong's central bank sets dollar liquidity facility at $10 bln

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) new U.S. dollar lending facility will be $10 billion in size, the central bank’s chief executive, Eddie Yue, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The HKMA said earlier in April that it will obtain U.S. dollars from the Fed’s recently established repo facility and lend the cash on to Hong Kong banks, and that it was discussing the operational details with the Fed.