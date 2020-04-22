UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's central bank sets dollar liquidity facility at $10 bln

(Add details)

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) said on Wednesday its new U.S. dollar lending facility will total $10 billion, in a bid to shore up U.S. dollar liquidity among local banks.

The cash will be provided to licensed banks through tenders in the form of repurchase transactions for a term of 7 days, settled on the day following the tender, the central bank said in a statement.

A tender will take place every week, normally on Wednesday, starting from May, though the HKMA may tweak that arrangement at any time as necessary, with an intention to maintain the facility until Sept. 30.

The central bank said it is introducing the facility “amid considerable volatilities and uncertainties in the global financial markets brought about by the spread of the coronavirus infections.”

It flagged earlier in April that it will obtain U.S. dollars from the Fed’s recently established repo facility and lend the cash on to Hong Kong banks, and that it was discussing the operational details with the Fed.

The statement came after the HKMA sold a total HK$4.34 billion ($560 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday and in New York trading hours after the local currency hit the strong side of its trading band. ($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)