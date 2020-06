(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

June 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong dollar rose on Monday to 7.75 per U.S. dollar, the strong end of its trading band, for the first time since May 21.

The currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight 7.75-7.85 range and has traded near the strengthening limit in recent weeks despite rising political risks. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Writing by Noah Sin in Hong Kong)