HK stocks end higher on White House reports of Trump's improving health

* * Hang Seng index ends up 1.32%

* * China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.54%

* * HSI financial sub-index rises 1.8%; property up 0.4%

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index closed higher on Monday, tracking strength in overseas markets fuelled by upbeat White House reports of U.S. President Donald Trump’s health.

** The Hang Seng index ended 308.73 points higher, or 1.32%, at 23,767.78, posting its sharpest rise since Aug. 24.

** China’s H-shares index also closed higher, up for a second straight session, rising 0.54% to 9,447.99.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking the financial sector ended 1.8% higher, the IT sector rose 1.85%, the property sector climbed 0.41%, and Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.06%. The energy index fell 1.19%.

** China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which gained 4.73%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, down 4.42%, was the top drag

** Chinese markets are closed for a national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.42%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.23%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd, up 5.31%, followed by China Life Insurance and China Gas Holdings Ltd, which rose 2.95%

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Geely Automobile, followed by Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 2.37%, and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd, down 1.72%. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Uttaresh.V)