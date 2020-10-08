HKMA sells HK$1.55 bln into market as currency hits strong end of trading band

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1.55 billion ($200 million) into the market in Hong Kong trading hours after the local currency hit the strong end of its trading band, according to data released by the HKMA.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase to HK$275.033 billion on Oct. 13, HKMA said.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. The HKMA has been conducting sales in recent sessions to weaken the currency to keep it within that trading band.