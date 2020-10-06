HKMA sells HK$1.98 bln in NY hours, currency hits strong end of trading range

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1.976 billion ($254.97 million) into the market in New York trading hours after the local currency hit the strong end of its trading band, according to data released by the HKMA.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase by HK$3.139 billion, including HK$1.163 billion sold in Hong Kong trading hours, to HK$269.57 billion on Oct. 8, an HKMA spokesman said early on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. The HKMA has been conducting sales in recent sessions to weaken the currency to keep it within that trading band. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)