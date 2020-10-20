HKMA sells HK$2.33 bln in NY hours, currency hits strong end of band

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$2.325 billion ($300 million) into the market in New York trading hours after the local currency hit the strong end of its trading band, according to data released by the HKMA.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase by HK$10.85 billion, including HK$8.525 billion sold in Hong Kong trading hours, to HK$364.717 billion on Oct. 22, an HKMA spokesman said early on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. The HKMA has been conducting sales in recent sessions to weaken the currency to keep it within that trading band. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)