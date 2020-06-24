HKMA sells HK$3.95 bln into market as Hong Kong dollar hits strong end of trading range

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$3.953 billion ($510.06 million) into the market during Asia trading hours on Wednesday after the currency hit the strong end of its trading band, according to data released by the HKMA.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase to HK$131.609 billion on June 29, an HKMA spokesman said.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. The HKMA has been conducting sales in recent sessions to weaken the currency to keep it within that trading band.