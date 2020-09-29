HKMA sells HK$7.63 bln in NY hours, currency hits strong end of band

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$7.626 billion ($984.04 million) into the market in New York trading hours after the currency hit the strong end of its trading band, data released by the HKMA showed.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase to HK$251.157 billion ($32.41 billion) on Oct. 5, an HKMA spokesman said early on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. The HKMA has been conducting sales in recent sessions to weaken the currency to keep it within that trading band. ($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)