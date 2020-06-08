Financials
June 8, 2020 / 3:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong's c.bank sells HK$1.426 bln as HKD firms to trading limit

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday it had sold HK$1.426 billion ($184 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars during New York trading hours as the currency, pegged at 7.75-7.85 per U.S. dollar, hit the strong end of its trading band.

The move came after another HKD sale by the HKMA earlier in Asia trading hours. The aggregate balance, a gauge of interbank liquidity in Hong Kong, will reach HK$110.2 billion on June 10, said a spokesperson at the central bank. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below