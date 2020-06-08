Hong Kong's c.bank sells HK$1.426 bln as HKD firms to trading limit

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday it had sold HK$1.426 billion ($184 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars during New York trading hours as the currency, pegged at 7.75-7.85 per U.S. dollar, hit the strong end of its trading band.

The move came after another HKD sale by the HKMA earlier in Asia trading hours. The aggregate balance, a gauge of interbank liquidity in Hong Kong, will reach HK$110.2 billion on June 10, said a spokesperson at the central bank. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)