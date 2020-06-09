Hong Kong's c.bank sells HK$1.9 bln as HKD firms to trading limit

HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1.938 billion ($250.06 million) worth of Hong Kong Dollars into the market on Tuesday as the currency strengthened to its trading limit.

The HKD is tightly pegged to the greenback at 7.75-7.85 per U.S. Dollar. The central bank has been conducting sales in recent sessions to keep the currency within its trading band. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Twinnie Siu, Clare Jim; Writing by Noah Sin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)