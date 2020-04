HONG KONG, April 21 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1.55 billion ($200.01 million) of Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday, after the currency hit the strong side of its trading band.

The Hong Kong dollar, pegged to the greenback at 7.75 to 7.85 per U.S. dollar, touched the strong end of that tight range earlier in afternoon trade, for the first time since December 2015. ($1=7.7496 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)