April 22, 2020

Hong Kong's central bank sells HK$1.82 bln after HKD rises to trading limit

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sold HK$1.821 billion ($234.84 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars in New York trading hours after the currency hit the strong side of its trading band.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash level in the banking system - will increase to HK$66.795 billion on April 24, 2020, a HKMA spokesman said.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback at 7.75 to 7.85 per U.S. dollar.

HKMA sold a total HK$4.34 billion ($560 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday and in New York trading hours after the currency hit the strong side of its trading band. ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok)

