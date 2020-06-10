UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's c.bank sells HK$4.596 bln as HKD firms to trading limit

(Add latest HKMA’s move)

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sold a total of HK$4.596 billion ($593 million) worth of Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday as the currency strengthened to its trading limit.

The de facto central bank sold HK$2.658 billion ($343 million) during New York trading hours after selling HK$1.938 billion ($250 million) during Asian trading, according to data released by the HKMA.

The aggregate balance - the key gauge of cash in the banking system - will increase to HK$118.407 billion ($15.28 billion) on June 11, an HKMA spokesman said early on Wednesday.

The HKD is tightly pegged to the greenback at 7.75-7.85 per U.S. Dollar. The de facto central bank has been conducting sales in recent sessions to keep the currency within its trading band. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Noah Sin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens & Shri Navaratnam)