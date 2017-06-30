FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in May rise 33.5 pct m/m
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in May rise 33.5 pct m/m

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$28.3 billion ($3.63 billion) in May, up 33.5 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                             2017      2017                    
                             May       April     M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   28,268    21,174    33.5
 mln)                                            
                                                 
 New loan approvals (HK$                         
 mln)                                            
             Primary market  8,526     6,189     37.8
           Secondary market  21,783    17,345    25.6
               Refinancing   11,382    8,392     35.6
 TOTAL                       41,691    31,926    30.6
                                                 
 No. of applications         14,825    13,027    13.8
 (cases)                                         
                                                 
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,150,60  1,142,24  0.7
 mln)                        5         1         
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                         
 (more than 3 months)        0.03      0.03      
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.00      0.00      
 (pct)                                           
                                                 
 Proportion of new mortgage                      
 loans                                           
 priced with reference to:                       
   best lending rates (pct)  1.7       2.1       
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  95.2      94.0      
       offered rates) (pct)                      
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2stb0Iy


($1 = 7.8049 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.