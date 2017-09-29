FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong's Aug drawndown mortgage loans fall 13.3 pct
September 29, 2017

TABLE-Hong Kong's Aug drawndown mortgage loans fall 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$28.1 billion
($3.60 billion) in August, down 13.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:

                             2017          2017                    
                             Aug           July          M/M Pct
                                                         Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   28,091        32,416        -13.3
 mln)                                                    
                                                         
 New loan approvals (HK$                                 
 mln)                                                    
             Primary market  5,922         7,490         -20.9
           Secondary market  13,315        14,419        -7.7
               Refinancing   10,824        11,774        -8.1
 TOTAL                       30,061        33,683        -10.8
                                                         
 No. of applications         10,908        9,090         20.0
 (cases)                                                 
                                                         
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,178,118     1,172,032     0.5
 mln)                                                    
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                                 
 (more than 3 months)        0.03          0.03          
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.00          0.00          
 (pct)                                                   
                                                         
 Proportion of new mortgage                              
 loans                                                   
 priced with reference to:                               
   best lending rates (pct)  2.1           2.0           
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  95.4          95.9          
       offered rates) (pct)                              
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2fvoxeo


($1 = 7.8102 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
