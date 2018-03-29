FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 9:58 AM / in 8 hours

TABLE-Hong Kong's Feb drawndown mortgage loans fall 23.3 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong
totalled HK$21.1 billion in February, down 23.3 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                             2018        2018              
                             Feb         Jan        M/M Pct
                                                    Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   21,065      27,469     -23.3
 mln)                                               
                                                    
 New loan approvals (HK$                            
 mln)                                               
             Primary market  5,434       6,641      -18.2
           Secondary market  19,847      22,862     -13.2
               Refinancing   7,216       8,615      -16.2
 TOTAL                       32,497      38,118     -14.7
                                                    
 No. of applications         11,166      14,179     -21.2
 (cases)                                            
                                                    
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,218,463   1,213,655  0.4
 mln)                                               
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                            
 (more than 3 months)        0.02        0.02       
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.00        0.00       
 (pct)                                              
                                                    
 Proportion of new mortgage                         
 loans                                              
 priced with reference to:                          
   best lending rates (pct)  2.2         2.7        
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  68.4        86.2       
       offered rates) (pct)                         
 
   *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 percent and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click: bit.ly/2GjJ6pT


 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
