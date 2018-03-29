TABLE-Hong Kong's Feb drawndown mortgage loans fall 23.3 pct m/m

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.1 billion in February, down 23.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2018 2018 Feb Jan M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 21,065 27,469 -23.3 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 5,434 6,641 -18.2 Secondary market 19,847 22,862 -13.2 Refinancing 7,216 8,615 -16.2 TOTAL 32,497 38,118 -14.7 No. of applications 11,166 14,179 -21.2 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,218,463 1,213,655 0.4 mln) Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.02 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.00 0.00 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.2 2.7 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 68.4 86.2 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 percent and 2.25 percent. For details, click: bit.ly/2GjJ6pT (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)