TABLE-Hong Kong's Nov drawndown mortgage loans rise 22 pct m/m

Dec 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$26.4 billion ($3.38 billion) in November, up 22 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 Nov Oct M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 26,426 21,614 22.3 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 7,006 6,028 16.2 Secondary market 18,669 14,429 29.4 Refinancing 10,110 8,612 17.4 TOTAL 35,785 29,068 23.1 No. of applications 12,265 11,280 8.7 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,199,049 1,190,150 0.7 mln) Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.02 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.02 0.02 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.2 2.2 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 92.4 93.1 offered rates) (pct) For details, click: bit.ly/2zLttU8 ($1 = 7.8148 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)