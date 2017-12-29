FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 8:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's Nov drawndown mortgage loans rise 22 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$26.4 billion
($3.38 billion) in November, up 22 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                             2017        2017                 
                             Nov         Oct        M/M Pct
                                                    Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   26,426      21,614     22.3
 mln)                                               
                                                    
 New loan approvals (HK$                            
 mln)                                               
             Primary market  7,006       6,028      16.2
           Secondary market  18,669      14,429     29.4
               Refinancing   10,110      8,612      17.4
 TOTAL                       35,785      29,068     23.1
                                                    
 No. of applications         12,265      11,280     8.7
 (cases)                                            
                                                    
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,199,049   1,190,150  0.7
 mln)                                               
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                            
 (more than 3 months)        0.02        0.02       
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.02        0.02       
 (pct)                                              
                                                    
 Proportion of new mortgage                         
 loans                                              
 priced with reference to:                          
   best lending rates (pct)  2.2         2.2        
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  92.4        93.1       
       offered rates) (pct)                         
 
    For details, click: bit.ly/2zLttU8


($1 = 7.8148 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

