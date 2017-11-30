FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong's October drawn down mortgage loans fall 22.3 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Technology
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
Future of money
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 9:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's October drawn down mortgage loans fall 22.3 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$21.6 billion ($2.77 billion) in October, down 22.3 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                             2017        2017               
                             Oct         Sept       M/M Pct
                                                    Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   21,614      27,806     -22.3
 mln)                                               
                                                    
 New loan approvals (HK$                            
 mln)                                               
             Primary market  6,028       6,311      -4.5
           Secondary market  14,429      13,921     3.6
               Refinancing   8,612       9,305      -7.4
 TOTAL                       29,068      29,537     -1.6
                                                    
 No. of applications         11,280      11,376     -0.8
 (cases)                                            
                                                    
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,190,150   1,186,856  0.3
 mln)                                               
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                            
 (more than 3 months)        0.02        0.02       
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.02        0.02       
 (pct)                                              
                                                    
 Proportion of new mortgage                         
 loans                                              
 priced with reference to:                          
   best lending rates (pct)  2.2         2.2        
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  93.1        93.4       
       offered rates) (pct)                         
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2i3ior8

($1 = 7.8084 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.