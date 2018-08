BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong office of China’s foreign ministry condemned Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club on Tuesday for allowing a speech by a Hong Kong independence activist, saying the reporters’ group was not outside the law.

The club should be very clear that freedom of the press cannot be abused, the office said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Philip Wen and Ben Blanchard Editing by Robert Birsel)