FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 15, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HK's Sun Hung Kai Properties sets residential land sale record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Local developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd set a residential land sale record in Hong Kong on Tuesday when it outbid four others to pay HK$25.16 billion ($3.21 billion) for a plot northeast of the city’s iconic Victoria Harbour, the Lands Department said.

The non-industrial site at Kai Tak, the former home to the city’s old airport, has a maximum gross floor area of 131,495 square metres (1.4 million square feet), according to the Lands Department.

In November, a consortium led by local developer Sino Land Co Ltd outbid 10 others to win a plot in the west Kowloon district of Cheung Sha Wan for HK$17.3 billion.

$1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.