Market News
September 24, 2019 / 1:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 bln after pricing at bottom end of range-sources

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) raised about $5 billion after pricing the Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific business at the bottom of an indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The brewing giant, which in July tried to raise up to $9.8 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, priced shares at the lower end of the HK$27 and HK$30 per share indicative range, they said.

Budweiser APAC declined to comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below