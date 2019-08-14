HK airport says it has injunction to stop protesters obstructing operations

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Wednesday it had obtained an interim injunction to restrain people from “unlawfully and wilfully obstructing” the operations of the city’s international airport after another night of disruption by protesters.

“Persons are also restrained from attending or participating in any demonstration or protest or public order event in the airport other than in the area designated by the airport authority,” it said. (Reporting by Felix Tam and Farah Master Editing by Paul Tait)