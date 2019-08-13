Protesters scuffle with police at Hong Kong airport

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Tuesday operations at the city’s international airport had been “seriously disrupted” by a public assembly, as riot police moved in and used pepper spray against protesters amid some clashes in the evening.

The Airport Authority said in a statement that a public assembly had blocked passageways to the airport’s restricted area, blocking passengers from proceeding to immigration.

Protesters also scuffled with police, who used pepper spray to keep back the crowds. Several police vehicles were blocked amid heated scenes, according to Reuters witnesses. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Alison Williams)