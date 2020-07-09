Australian PM to announce assistance for Hong Kong citizens - govt sources

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Thursday announce measures to assist Hong Kong citizens, including visas and changes to an extradition agreement, two government sources told Reuters.

The pending announcement comes after Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne held a teleconference with her counterparts in the Five Eyes security arrangement, which includes the U.S., about Hong Kong overnight, the sources said.

Morrison has previously signalled Australia may follow Britain in offering visas to Hong Kong citizens after China imposed a new security law on the city.