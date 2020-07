Chinese ambassador accuses UK of "gross interference" over Hong Kong

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and of making irresponsible remarks since Beijing introduced new security legislation in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

“The UK government keeps making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs,” ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters in an online media conference, saying it had made unwarranted accusations about the security law.

On Britain’s offer to give British National Overseas (BNO) passport-holders in Hong Kong a path to British citizenship, he said: “This move constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper)