Only Hong Kong can solve unrest, says British foreign minister

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Any solution to the unrest in Hong Kong must come from the former British colony and not from China, Britain has said, adding there was still time for Beijing to reconsider a new security law that has sparked protests.

In a six-monthly report on Hong Kong, covering events from July 1 to Dec. 31 last year, foreign minister Dominic Raab said: “The solution to this unrest and its underlying causes must come from Hong Kong, and cannot be imposed from mainland China.”

“Britain says the way through the current situation in Hong Kong is clear: all sides must invest in dialogue and reconciliation, underpinned by a robust, independent inquiry.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper)