Canadian Consulate suspends travel to China for Hong Kong staff

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong said on Friday it has suspended travel to mainland China for local staff, just days after an employee of the city’s British Consulate was confirmed to have been detained in China.

The Canadian Consulate, in an email to Reuters, did not provide a reason for the travel restrictions.

On Wednesday, China’s foreign ministry confirmed that Simon Cheng, an employee of the British mission, had been detained in the border city of Shenzhen neighbouring Hong Kong.