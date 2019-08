BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Thursday that information submitted so far by Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific on its crews meets requirements, according to the Global Times.

Cathay was ordered by the regulator to suspend personnel who had engaged in illegal protests in the city from staffing flights into its airspace from Aug. 10.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)