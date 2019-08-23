Hong Kong unions urge Cathay Pacific to end "white terror"

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions on Friday called on Cathay Pacific to put an end to what it described as “white terror”, following the dismissal of Rebecca Sy, the head of Cathay Dragon’s Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association.

Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has become the biggest corporate casualty of the city’s anti-government protests. Sy’s departure, which Cathay confirmed on Friday, follows the shock resignation of Cathay CEO Rupert Hogg last week.

Pilots and cabin crew at Hong Kong’s flagship carrier have described a “white terror” of political denunciations, sackings and phone searches by Chinese aviation officials amid anti-government protests gripping the former British colony.