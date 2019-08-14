Shares in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific set to open up 7.4%

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Cathay Pacific were set to open up 7.4% on Wednesday after its top shareholder condemned protests in Hong Kong and vowed to follow China’s aviation regulations.

The share price jump came after Cathay’s shares tumbled to a 10-year-low earlier in the week.

“We condemn all illegal activities and violent behaviour, which seriously undermine the fundamental principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ as enshrined in the Basic Law,” Swire Pacific Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)