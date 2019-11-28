China could put U.S. Hong Kong law drafters on no-entry list-Global Times editor

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China is considering putting those who drafted the U.S. law supporting Hong Kong’s protesters on a no-entry list barring them from entering China’s mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on Thursday.

Hu, in a tweet, did not elaborate further on details of such a measure, and did not say how he obtained the information. The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)