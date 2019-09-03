Fedex suspected of illegally sending "knife tools" to Hong Kong-Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp’s China unit is suspected of illegally delivering items described as “knife tools” in a parcel bound for Hong Kong, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday citing authorities.

The news agency did not provide further details including the recipients of the parcel. The company is being investigated by police in southeast China’s Fujian province over a FedEx parcel sent from the United States found to contain a pistol.

The U.S. package delivery firm is under scrutiny in China on suspicion it illegally held back more than 100 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd packages after the United States in May placed the Chinese telecoms giant on a blacklist that effectively blocks U.S. firms from doing business with it. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)