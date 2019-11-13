HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as violence intensifies

(Updates)

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day on Wednesday, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing as police warned of a rise in violence to a deadly level.

Police battled pro-democracy protesters at several university campuses in sometimes savage clashes overnight.

Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 21:51 p.m. (1351 GMT) on Tuesday: Clashes at Hong Kong’s Chinese University brought part of a major highway besides it to come to a halt after protesters hurled debris from a bridge.

- 1535 GMT Tuesday: Police say they have used “minimum necessary force” at the university with rioters throwing bricks, petrol bombs and other projectiles.

- 1559 GMT Tuesday: Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party says Hong Kong’s government has made the city “the shame of Asia” and a police city.

- 2025 GMT Tuesday: Broadcaster RTHK says the European Union called on all sides to show restraint.

- 0035 GMT Wednesday: The Education Bureau says parents may decide whether their children go to school. It later announces all schools to shut on Thursday.

- 0037 GMT Wednesday: Legal team will help Chinese University file an injunction to stop police from entering the campus and using lethal weapons without university permission.

- 0049 GMT Wednesday: RTHK says police have moved in to dismantle barricades at Mong Kok and Kowloon Tong.

- 0100 GMT Wednesday: Police say rioters have set up roadblocks and are destroying public transport facilities in various places, leading to serious jams on many roads.

- 0148 GMT Wednesday: Hospital Authority says a total of 81 people injured in the 24 hours to 7.30 a.m., including 63 males and 18 females, aged from 10 months to 81. In addition, a man who police shot was in serious condition while a man doused in petrol and set on fire was in critical condition.

- 0150 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong’s stock market drops 2% to a three-week low, outpacing falls elsewhere in Asia.

- 0210 GMT Wednesday: MTR Corp announces disruptions on the West Rail Line due to train door obstruction at various stations, and suspended services on the entire East Rail and Kwun Tong lines. Services on the Tung Chung, Tseung Kwan O and Ma On Shan lines disrupted.

- 0234 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong property sub-index falls 3% to the lowest in five weeks.

- 0253 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong government officials say transport has been paralysed and the situation cannot continue.

- 0254 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee says no places are excluded from the rule of law.

- 0314 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong Association of Banks says some bank branches are closed.

- 0330 GMT Wednesday: The marine police say they helped evacuate a number of mainland Chinese students from the Shatin campus of Chinese University.

- 0346 GMT Wednesday: The Hong Kong Jockey Club says it has cancelled Wednesday’s races.

- 0412 GMT Wednesday: Shenzhen branch of the Communist Youth League says on its social media platform it will offer free accommodation and assistance to students wanting to leave Hong Kong.

- 0502 GMT Wednesday: More than 1,000 people block streets of the Central business district during lunch break.

- 0514 GMT Wednesday: SCMP, citing Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, says the city is “sliding into the abyss of terrorism” and a harsher crackdown is needed to restore order.

- 0520 GMT Wednesday: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen calls in a Facebook post for the international community to pay attention to Hong Kong.

- 0528 GMT Wednesday: Some financial institutions ask staff to work from home.

- 0538 GMT Wednesday: Police take away at least two people outside the Hong Kong stock exchange as more than 100 gather. Police arrest several outside a shopping complex in the finance district as people block roads.

- 0616 GMT Wednesday: Hong Kong Education Bureau says all schools shut on Thursday.

- 0844 GMT Wednesday: Police say 142 people were arrested on Tuesday, including 97 males and 45 females aged 14-50. About 12 police were injured, including four at the Chinese University.

- 0846 GMT Wednesday: Police say 1,567 rounds of tear gas, 1,312 rubber bullets, 380 bean bag rounds were fired on Tuesday, while about 400 petrol bombs were thrown at officers, many at Chinese University.

- 0801 GMT Wednesday: Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch Tse Chun-chung, says a university should not be a battlefield for criminals and rioters, nor used to make petrol bombs.

- 0911 GMT Wednesday: MTR Corp says East Rail Line train service between Hung Hom and Tai Wai gradually resuming. Services from Tai Wai to Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau suspended.

- 0935 GMT Wednesday: Chinese University condemns the violent, unlawful activity on the campus. (Reporting by Donny Kwok Editing by James Pomfret, Robert Birsel)