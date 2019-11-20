HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out.

Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday (1015 GMT): The U.N. human rights office says that some Hong Kong demonstrators’ resorting to extreme violence, including against police, was “deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned” and voiced concern that the situation could deteriorate.

- 7:41 p.m. (1141 GMT): The Transport Department says it arranged special free ferry services from Wednesday to help commuters as the Cross-Harbour Tunnel between Hong Kong island and Kowloon remained shut.

- 8:22 p.m. (1222 GMT): The Hospital Authority says 235 people, aged 15-66, were injured and sent to hospital in the past day with one critical and 12 in serious condition.

- 8:58 p.m. (1258 GMT): The Hong Kong Bar Association, representing barristers, says criticism by China’s National People’s Congress of a Hong Kong court ruling undermined the “high degree of autonomy granted under the Basic Law”, the mini-constitution which sets the ground rules for the city after its return to rule in 1997.

- 8:53 p.m. (1253 GMT): The Hospital Authority says Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon has been closely monitoring indoor air quality after some hospital staff reported discomfort after inhalation of tear gas.

- 9:03 p.m. (1303 GMT): Senior management and teachers of Polytechnic University say they are making their utmost efforts to persuade people staying on campus to leave. They request that police not enter the campus for the time being.

- 9:18 p.m. (1318 GMT): The Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department warns the public not to consume any food suspected to be contaminated by tear gas or other substances.

- 11:18 p.m. (1518 GMT): Chief Executive Carrie Lam, on Facebook, urges minors to leave the campus immediately to meet their waiting parents.

- 0:30 a.m. (1630 GMT): The government says about 800 people had left the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in a peaceful manner as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, of which 300 people are under 18 years old.

- 3:12 a.m. (1912 GMT): The UN human rights office calls on Hong Kong authorities to do all they can to de-escalate a standoff between police and anti-government protesters holed up in Polytechnic University - broadcaster RTHK reports.

- 6:14 a.m. (2230 GMT): The Transport Department says Cross-Harbour Tunnel cannot be reopened quickly while the East Rail Line will be in service between Mong Kok East and Lo Wu/Lok Ma Chau stations at the border.

- 7:01 a.m. on Wednesday (2301 GMT): The U.S. Senate, in a unanimous vote, passes legislation aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong.

- 9:21 a.m. (0121 GMT): China’s foreign ministry condemns U.S. Senate measure on Hong Kong, vowing to take steps necessary to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

- 9:33 a.m. (0133 GMT): Hong Kong government expresses deep regret over passage of the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” and another act on Hong Kong by the U.S. Senate, saying the acts are unnecessary and unwarranted.

- 10:36 a.m. (0236 GMT): Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee says a total 730 people were arrested on Tuesday, and nearly 900 people surrendered to the police, including 300 who are under 18. Lee says the government aims to resolve the situation in a peaceful and orderly manner.